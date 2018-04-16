Player Blurb: Demario Richard, RB, Arizona State
NFL Draft analysis for Demario Richard, RB, Arizona State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Small, stocky runner with moments of good balance through contact. Mainly unspectacular with average power, wiggle, and vision through the line.
College Recap:
A four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite out of Palmdale, Calif., Richard was the No. 44 ranked running back prospect in the 2014 national class. He played effectively as a true freshman and became a workhorse back as a sophomore, when he had 1407 yards from scrimmage - including seven 100-yard rushing games. A core muscle injury slowed him as a junior in 2016 and cut his production nearly in half to 593 rushing yards. As he got healthier in the offseason ahead of his senior season, Richard focused on losing weight and improving his overall conditioning. He carried about 215 pounds on his stocky 5-foot-10 frame and rushed for 1027 yards and 12 touchdowns - including a season-high of 189 yards against Colorado. Richard is a physical player who blocks and gets yards-after-contact, though he has limited top-end speed and is primarily a between-the-tackles rusher. - Chris Karpman
