Player Blurb: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Wide, plus athlete who understands how to stack and shed blockers at the point of attack. Will make his money against the run. Flashed as a pass-rusher but needs to improve in that area.

College Recap:

Stout, strong and surprisingly quick, Derrick Nnadi established himself as one of college football’s top run stoppers in the past two seasons. The former 247Sports Composite four-star recruit from Virginia Beach, Va., was a three-year starter during his FSU career, earning All-ACC honors in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Using his low center of gravity and absurd strength -- video of Nnadi bench pressing 525 pounds and squatting 750 pounds blew up this past offseason -- the defensive tackle consistently causes chaos at the point of attack. He’s tough to move one-on-one and became more technically sound with his hand usage as a senior, leading to a career high in tackles (53). While not known for his prowess as a pass rusher, Nnadi often talked about wanting to become a more complete player following his sophomore campaign and did just that, managing 9.5 combined sacks in his final two seasons on campus. Although quiet and reserved, Nnadi thrived on the big stage and played his best in critical moments. Arguably the best game of his career came in 2016 against eventual national champion Clemson in which he totaled eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup. - Brendan Sonnone, Noles247