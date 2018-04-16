Player Blurb: D'Montre Wade, CB, Murray State
NFL Draft analysis for D'Montre Wade, CB, Murray State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Interesting prospect who's not quite 6-foot but has arms longer than 32 inches. Very aware in zone, ready to pounce on passes thrown in his coverage area. Plus ball skills. Will need time to acclimate to speed and quickness of the NFL level.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Brentwood, Tennessee, Wade started 10 games as a redshirt freshman, making 64 tackles and recording one interception and four pass break-ups. He started nine games the following year, with 29 tackles and nine pass break-ups. Wade was named second-team All-OVC for a junior campaign that included 50 tackles (33 solo) with three picks and 15 pass break-ups, along with a blocked kick against Tennessee State. He had another big year as a senior, leading the conference with six interceptions while making 33 tackles and seven pass break-ups. -- R.J. White
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...