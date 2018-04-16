Player Blurb: D'Montre Wade, CB, Murray State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Interesting prospect who's not quite 6-foot but has arms longer than 32 inches. Very aware in zone, ready to pounce on passes thrown in his coverage area. Plus ball skills. Will need time to acclimate to speed and quickness of the NFL level.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Brentwood, Tennessee, Wade started 10 games as a redshirt freshman, making 64 tackles and recording one interception and four pass break-ups. He started nine games the following year, with 29 tackles and nine pass break-ups. Wade was named second-team All-OVC for a junior campaign that included 50 tackles (33 solo) with three picks and 15 pass break-ups, along with a blocked kick against Tennessee State. He had another big year as a senior, leading the conference with six interceptions while making 33 tackles and seven pass break-ups. -- R.J. White