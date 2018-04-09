Player Blurb: Dominick Sanders, FS, Georgia

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smaller, free safety with decent range due to his smarts and vast experience. Doesn't have the speed or twitchiness to be a true impact player at his position. Prime candidate to outplay his draft position.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Tucker, Georgia, Sanders made 13 starts as a true freshman, recording 34 total tackles (1.5 for loss) with half a sack, three interceptions and five passes defensed. He also returned a fumble 54 yards for a score against Arkansas and picked off two passes against Louisville in a Belk Bowl win. Sanders had his best season as a sophomore, earning first-team All-ACC honors from the Associated Press with 48 total tackles (five for loss), one sack and six interceptions, including one returned 88 yards for a TD against Vanderbilt. Sanders had a tackle for loss and an interception in the TaxSlayer Bowl against Penn State to end the year.

After recording 34 total tackles (1.5 for loss), half a sack and three interceptions as a junior, Sanders closed out his career with a 40-tackle season that included 3.5 tackles for loss and four more interceptions, giving him 16 picks on his career. One of those picks came in the CFP semifinal against Oklahoma, a 54-48 double-overtime Rose Bowl victory where Sanders had a season-best five total tackles. -- R.J. White