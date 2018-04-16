Player Blurb: Donnie Ernsberger, FB, Western Michigan
NFL Draft analysis for Donnie Ernsberger, FB, Western Michigan
Draft Prospect Outlook:
H-back type with decent balance and a good amount of power after the catch. Slow feet and won't separate from defensive backs or linebackers at the next level. Can lay the lumber but is an all or nothing lead blocker.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Lakeview, Michigan, Ernsberger was a linebacker and running back in high school but transitioned to fullback as a freshman. He started every game the following season, then as a junior made nine catches for 112 yards and one TD while serving as a key blocker in the nation's No. 22 rush offense, earning third-team All-MAC honors.
Ernsberger was named second-team All-MAC as a senior, catching 34 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns. He led the team in snaps while also seeing extensive work on special teams, and the Broncos again excelled running ball, finishing with the 21st-ranked rush offense. Ernsberger's senior year included a two-score game at Buffalo and a six-catch, 91-yard performance at Eastern Michigan. -- R.J. White
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...