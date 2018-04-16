Player Blurb: Donnie Ernsberger, FB, Western Michigan

Draft Prospect Outlook:

H-back type with decent balance and a good amount of power after the catch. Slow feet and won't separate from defensive backs or linebackers at the next level. Can lay the lumber but is an all or nothing lead blocker.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Lakeview, Michigan, Ernsberger was a linebacker and running back in high school but transitioned to fullback as a freshman. He started every game the following season, then as a junior made nine catches for 112 yards and one TD while serving as a key blocker in the nation's No. 22 rush offense, earning third-team All-MAC honors.

Ernsberger was named second-team All-MAC as a senior, catching 34 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns. He led the team in snaps while also seeing extensive work on special teams, and the Broncos again excelled running ball, finishing with the 21st-ranked rush offense. Ernsberger's senior year included a two-score game at Buffalo and a six-catch, 91-yard performance at Eastern Michigan. -- R.J. White