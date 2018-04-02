Player Blurb: Dorance Armstrong, DE, Kansas

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Long, rangy athlete playing defensive end. Good weight and decent strength at the point of attack. Moments of freakish burst and bend around the corner. Initiates contact well but lacks the power to consistently win with a bull rush and doesn't have many pass-rushing moves. Athleticism is a big plus.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Houston, Armstrong was an immediate contributor for the Jayhawks, playing all 12 games, including starting the final five, while racking up 23 tackles (five for loss) with 3.5 sacks and four passes defensed. He was named first-team All-Big 12 as a sophomore for a breakout season that included 56 total tackles (20 for loss) with 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. That run included two-sack games against Memphis, Texas Tech and Texas, the latter of which Kansas defeated as Armstrong rolled up 11 total tackles (three for loss) with a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Armstrong couldn't replicate the gaudy sack numbers in 2017, though he did log a career-high 63 total tackles (9.5 for loss) with two sacks, four pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His sacks came against Texas Tech and Oklahoma. -- R.J. White