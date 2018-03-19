Player Blurb: Dorian O'Daniel, OLB, Clemson

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Do-everything linebacker prospect with plus athleticism, play-recognition skills, and speed to the football. Can cover running backs and tight ends in space. Consistently beats and avoids blocks. Underrated linebacker primed to outperform is draft position.

College Recap:

The former high school running back redshirted his freshman season in 2013. A native of Olney, Md., O’Daniel had 31 tackles as well as a team-high 13 tackles on special teams his redshirt freshman season. He posted 32 tackles in 181 snaps and 15 games in 2015. O’Daniel started 10 of 15 games in 2016 at sam linebacker. Had 60 tackles in 479 snaps. The fifth-year player was arguably Clemson’s defensive MVP in 2017. He played a team-high 727 snaps as the starting sam linebacker. O'Daniel rushed the passer 56 times and defended the run 324 times. He rarely came off the field in nickel situations and was often tasked with covering the opposition’s slot receiver downfield. He dropped into coverage 347 times and was targeted 45 times, giving up two touchdowns. O'Daniel had two pick-sixes, five sacks and 55 tackles. He had four tackles and one tackle for loss vs. Alabama in the Semifinal and was named second-team All-ACC. - Anna Hickey, Clemson247