Player Blurb: Drew Brown, PK, Nebraska
NFL Draft analysis for Drew Brown, PK, Nebraska
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Adequate kicker, but not someone who should be relied upon beyond 50 yards.
College Recap:
A native of Southlake, Texas, Brown followed in the footsteps of his older brother Kris to kick at Nebraska. As a freshman in 2014, Brown made 14-of-21 field-goal attempts and all 59 of his extra points. Brown continued to show improvement over his next two seasons, making 21-of-27 field goals as a sophomore in 2015 and 12-of-14 field goals in his junior campaign. Brown’s leg strength also increased from his freshman season (14 touchbacks) to his junior year (30 touchbacks).
As a senior, Brown was 12-of-14 on field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards, while finishing a perfect 37-for-37 on extra-point attempts. Brown booted 28 of his 60 kickoffs for touchbacks, and finished his career with 51 starts, becoming just the fourth player in school history to have 50-plus starts in his career. Brown earned All-Big Ten recognition three times during his career, including honorable mention honors as a senior. -- Michael Bruntz
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...