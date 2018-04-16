Player Blurb: Drew Brown, PK, Nebraska

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Adequate kicker, but not someone who should be relied upon beyond 50 yards.

College Recap:

A native of Southlake, Texas, Brown followed in the footsteps of his older brother Kris to kick at Nebraska. As a freshman in 2014, Brown made 14-of-21 field-goal attempts and all 59 of his extra points. Brown continued to show improvement over his next two seasons, making 21-of-27 field goals as a sophomore in 2015 and 12-of-14 field goals in his junior campaign. Brown’s leg strength also increased from his freshman season (14 touchbacks) to his junior year (30 touchbacks).

As a senior, Brown was 12-of-14 on field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards, while finishing a perfect 37-for-37 on extra-point attempts. Brown booted 28 of his 60 kickoffs for touchbacks, and finished his career with 51 starts, becoming just the fourth player in school history to have 50-plus starts in his career. Brown earned All-Big Ten recognition three times during his career, including honorable mention honors as a senior. -- Michael Bruntz