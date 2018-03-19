Player Blurb: Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Shorter, well-built cornerback. Good, not great hips when transitioning into backpedal and when planting and driving on the football. Necessary long speed and awareness when ball is approaching. Sturdy against the run but not spectacular in that area. Quality cornerback prospect.

College Recap:

Dawson played second-fiddle to several talented cornerbacks at Florida in his first few years before emerging as a star. Dawson was a key contributor in Florida's run to the 2016 SEC Championship Game, picking off one pass and returning it for a touchdown and racking up a team-high seven pass breakups from his nickelback position. Going into 2017, Dawson converted to an outside cornerback. He excelled in that role, once again serving as a key contributor and a starter in all 11 games. He racked up 34 tackles and four interceptions, again returning one of his interceptions for a touchdown. He also had nine pass breakups and two tackles for a loss, turning in a season that showed he is an extremely versatile defensive back who can play multiple positions. Though Dawson's best work was at nickel, he proved in 2017 that he's no slouch playing on the outside. - Thomas Goldkamp, GatorBait.net