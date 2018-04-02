Player Blurb: Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame

Draft Prospect Outlook:

In-line blocking tight end who's potential as a receiver wasn't reached in college due to his repetitive duties as a blocker. Fundamentally sound but not dominant in the trenches. Great size and underrated athleticism as a pass-catcher.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star prospect from Belton, Texas, Durham Smythe was a one-time commitment to the in-state Longhorns and former head coach Mack Brown. He’d flip to Notre Dame barely a week before National Signing Day but then had to wait nearly three years before establishing himself in South Bend. Smythe even debated a graduate transfer out of Notre Dame a year ago but returned for his final season of eligibility, one good enough to get him invited to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. While 15 catches for 244 yards and one touchdown last fall don’t impress on paper, Smythe was arguably Notre Dame’s most indispensible offensive weapon, logging even more snaps than former Heisman Trophy candidate Josh Adams.

Smythe’s career finished with just 28 catches and his first touchdown came on a fake field goal when he grabbed a pass from holder DeShone Kizer at Virginia. Smythe’s highlight in that game came later when he limped off the field during Notre Dame’s game-winning drive with serious knee and shoulder injuries that required season-ending surgery the next week. If Smythe had stayed down on the field the Irish would have been assessed a clock runoff and Will Fuller’s bomb touchdown may have never happened. Like much of Smythe’s career at Notre Dame, it takes a closer inspection to pick out its highlights. - Pete Sampson, IrishIllustrated.com