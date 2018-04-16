Player Blurb: Eddy Pineiro, PK, Florida

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Super-accurate. Thrived from deep range in 2017. Relatively new to kicking. Not a ridiculous leg but can hit from 50-plus.

College Recap:

Florida suffered a run of very poor kicking prior to Pineiro's arrival, but he instantly cemented himself as a fan favorite and a reliable contributor. He was among the top kickers in the nation after going 21-for-25 on field-goal attempts in 2016, with a long make of 54 yards. He also had 48 touchbacks on 66 kickoff attempts, highlighting his exceptional leg strength.

Pineiro followed up his first year at Florida with a stellar junior campaign. He connected on 17-of-18 field-goal attempts to finish with the best field-goal percentage in the nation in 2017. He was a perfect 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts from 50 yards or more. The redshirt junior opted to enter the NFL Draft following the season rather than return for another year in Gainesville. - Thomas Goldkamp, GatorBait.net