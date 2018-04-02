Player Blurb: Eddy Wilson, DT, Purdue

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Height, bulk and length of a two-gapping end who can play inside on occasion. Above-average burst for his size. Flashed a swim move but rare to see it deployed. Strength is average at best. Lacks counter moves. Block-eater.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Wilson saw limited action as a freshman, making 10 total tackles in nine games and breaking up one pass. He was more of a factor in 2016, making eight starts in 10 games played while finishing with 36 total tackles, including six for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He also recovered a fumble in the season opener.

Wilson added 27 total tackles as a junior, including 2.5 for loss, and two pass break-ups. One of those PBUs came in a win over Iowa in which he also had his only sack of the season. Wilson declared early for the draft after Purdue won three of his final four games; they had managed just three total wins through all of 2016. -- R.J. White