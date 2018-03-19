Player Blurb: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Height/speed specimen at the wide receiver spot. Runs like a sprinter with a high, long stride that eats cushion quickly. Impressive movement skills for his high-cut stature but not going to make many miss in the open field. Not a dominant high-pointer despite his height and long arms and lack of strength could hurt him against press man. Intriguing somewhat raw prospect.

College Recap:

After a freshman season in reserve that ended because of injury, Equanimeous St. Brown exploded into the rotation as a sophomore with 58 catches for 961 yards and nine touchdowns. But when DeShone Kizer turned pro and Brandon Wimbush took over at quarterback, St. Brown struggled. He finished his junior year with 33 catches for 515 yards and four scores, despite counting Notre Dame’s quarterback as one of his closest friends. St. Brown declared for the NFL Draft the same week as Notre Dame’s bowl win. The most interesting part of this former four-star recruit’s story is his family, starting with father and former Mr. Universe John Brown in charge. Younger brother Osiris just finished his freshman season at Stanford. Youngest brother Amon-Ra is a 247Sports Composite five-star committed to USC. The Irish hoped their St. Brown would return to school following his draft feedback that advised it, but St. Brown instead followed his father’s opinion by turning pro. - Pete Sampson, IrishIllustrated.com