Player Blurb: Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, well-built center who routinely plays with balance, a strong grip, and proper positioning on combo blocks. Consistently anchors well in pass-protection. Clean prospect.

College Recap:

A four-star recruit out of Chanhassen, Minn., Frank Ragnow started 26 games in a row entering the 2017 season. As a freshman in 2014, he saw action in nine games at center. He was named to the Coaches All-SEC Freshman team. As a sophomore, he started all 13 games at right guard and helped Arkansas lead the SEC in fewest sacks allowed for a third straight season. As a junior, he started all 13 games with one at right guard and 12 at center. Ragnow didn't allow a sack for the second straight season. He was SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (Sept. 19), Pro Football Focus All-America first team and best offensive lineman. He was also named to the Associated Press All-SEC second team. Ragnow entered the 2017 with high expectations and didn't disappoint. He suffered a high ankle sprain against Auburn in Week 7 that ended his college career. He still graded out as the highest offensive lineman in the nation with Pro Football Focus (93.7) and was named to their All-America first team. He was the probable favorite for the Rimington Trophy until the injury. Despite missing the final five games of the season, CBSSports named him to their All-America first team. He was also chosen to the FWAA All-America second team and Associated Press All-America third team as well. In 33 starts, he didn't allow a sack. Ragnow was chosen to participate in the 2018 Reese's Senior Bowl, but injury prevented him from playing. He’s versatile enough to play center or guard in the NFL. - Otis Kirk, Hawgs247