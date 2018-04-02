Player Blurb: Genard Avery, ILB, Memphis

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Off-ball linebacker with spring-loaded movements who'll thump against the run but was best on the edge as a tenacious pass-rusher. Can be overwhelmed by offensive linemen in the run game. Uses his burst, strong, active hands and impressive bend to the quarterback.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Grenada, Miss., Avery saw action in all 13 games as a true freshman, making only 18 total tackles but recording six tackles for loss and five sacks. He started seven of his 11 appearances as a sophomore, with 53 total tackles (6.5 for loss) and three sacks. Avery had his first two interceptions as a junior and returned both for touchdowns, one each against Bowling Green and Temple. He finished the 2016 season with 79 total tackles, incluidng 61 solo stops, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Avery was a fixture in the backfield as a senior, with 22 of his 80 total tackles going for a loss. He had a tremendous 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in a midseason win over Tulane after posting back-to-back 10-tackle games the previous two weeks. Avery capped his college career with 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks against Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl. -- R.J. White