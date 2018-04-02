Player Blurb: Geron Christian, OT, Louisville

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Long, top-heavy offensive tackle with plus athleticism but intermittent lapses in balance. Has the foot quickness to recovery if initially beaten at the pass-rushing apex. Further ahead as a pass-blocker than run-blocker right now.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Ocala, Florida, Christian switched his committment from Miami to Louisville and immediately became the starter at left tackle for the Cardinals. He was nammed honorable mention All-ACC as a freshman and picked to the All-ACC third team as a sophomore.

Christian started all 13 games at left tackle in 2017 as a junior and again earned All-ACC honors, this time as an honorable mention. He decided to declare for the draft before his 2016 Heisman winning teammate Lamar Jackson also jumped ship to NFL. -- R.J. White