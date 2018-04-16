Player Blurb: Grant Haley, CB, Penn State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Small but nasty cornerback destined for the slot in the NFL with the quicks and speed to stay with nimble receivers there. Limited ball skills but good mirroring ability.

College Recap:

A three-year starter for the Nittany Lions at cornerback, Haley broke onto the scene first as a freshman kick returner. The following season, he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention by snagging two interceptions and forcing one fumble. Haley's career highlight then arrived as a junior, when he returned a blocked kick back for a game-winning touchdown against Ohio State, a win that spurred the Lions to a conference championship and Rose Bowl appearance.

As a senior, Haley served as the rock of Penn State's secondary. He bounced between slot cornerback and his normal home as the boundary corner, where he played more snaps than any other cornerback. The Georgia native also produced his best statistical season with two interceptions, collected two sacks and 10 pass break-ups. - Andrew Callahan, Lions247