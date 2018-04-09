Player Blurb: Greg Senat, OT, Wagner
NFL Draft analysis for Greg Senat, OT, Wagner
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Senat is still raw after mainly playing basketball with Wagner, and he may need to bulk up to stick at the next level.
College Recap:
A two-star recruit out of Elmont, New York, Senat played power forward for Wagner's basketball program for four years, helping his team to a 23-11 record in 2016. Later that year, Wagner made his first appearance in a football uniform, starting all 11 games at right tackle. He also blocked a field goal attempt in his first year on the football team. Senat again started 11 games at right tackle in 2017. He's still raw and may need to bulk up to stick at the next level. -- R.J. White
