Player Blurb: Henre' Toliver, CB, Arkansas

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Height/length cornerback with nastiness when attacking blocks on outside screens. Average change-of-direction skills in coverage. Can get caught peeking in the backfield, which leads to big plays downfield. Long arms help him a lot in coverage. Overall, above-average athlete. Play/route recognition needs to be improved.

College Recap:

A four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite out of Metairie, Louisiana, Toliver never redshirted with the Hogs. As a true freshman in 2014, he played in 11 games - starting four of them. He finished the season with 18 tackles, one sack and two interceptions. In 2015 as a sophomore, Toliver started 10 of the 13 games in which he played. He finished with 55 tackles, including four for loss, an interception and eight pass breakups. Once again in 2016 he played in all 13 games, starting 10 of them. He finished with 45 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and six pass breakups. Toliver started all 12 games as a senior in 2017. He finished the season with 43 tackles, three interceptions and recovered one fumble he returned 18 yards for a touchdown. He also returned four punts for 51 yards. He was one of the few key players who was able to avoid injuries. The defense converted to a 3-4 in 2017, and the team didn't have much success -- though Toliver was a solid performer all year. He's versatile in that he can play cornerback or the nickel, having done both at Arkansas. -- Otis Kirk