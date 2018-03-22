Player Blurb: Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Decent size, decent length. Plus awareness when the football is arriving and the ball skills to consistently break up passes. Willing to fill running lanes but slight of frame. Good, not great athlete.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Worcester, Mass., Yiadom played mainly on special teams as a freshman before starting seven games in 2015, a season that included one interception, four pass break-ups and 18 total tackles. He played in 13 games as a junior, making eight starts, while racking up 26 total tackles, a team-high 10 pass break-ups and one forced fumble. One of his two tackles for loss on the season came during the team's win in the Quick Lane Bowl over Maryland.

Yiadom started all 13 games at cornerback as a senior, finishing the year with 53 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions and seven passes defensed. He had a big performance at No. 2 Clemson, racking up a career-high eight tackles (one for loss), one interception and two passes defensed. -- R.J. White