Player Blurb: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Burner on the outside who can run with any wideout down the field. Coached well to get his head around when the ball is approaching. Lanky and athletic enough to routinely get his hands on the football. Likely a late Round 1 or early Round 2 pick.

College Recap:

A 247 composite three-star recruit out of Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, Oliver chose to play defensive back over wide receiver when he came to Colorado. He played in 13 games as a freshman, nine on defense and three as a starter, then saw a significant bump in playing time as a sophomore. He also saw extensive work as a punt returner, taking 15 punts back for 158 and one touchdown. Oliver was named first-team All-Pac-12 as a junior in 2017, starting 10 games with 12 pass breakups and two interceptions. He shined in the season opener against 2018 prospect Michael Gallup, holding him to six catches for 63 yards on 15 targets. Quarterbacks completed just 41.3 percent of their passes when targeting Oliver. -- R.J. White