Player Blurb: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Small tackle who could kick inside to guard at the NFL level. Controls defensive linemen of all shapes in sizes with excellent leverage, a wide base, and plenty of power. Dynamic pass-protector and very reliable paving running lanes.

College Recap:

At 6-foot-2, 305 pounds Wynn doesn’t have the ideal size to play tackle but he did so extremely well while at Georgia. With five starts at left tackle as a sophomore, one as a junior and 15 as a senior, he shut down some really good players in Carl Lawson (Auburn) Garrett Sickels (Penn State) and Da’Shawn Hand (Alabama). What he may lack in height and weight, Wynn possesses excellent length and power.

At this point in his development, Wynn appears he will stay over 300 pounds and that has allowed him to play with more punch at the point of attack. He’s athletic enough to pull and get out on the edge as a guard or center although Georgia tried making him the man in the middle prior to his sophomore year but elected to go a different route. Named a second-team All American by the AFCA in 2017, Wynn is well respected by his teammates and coaches for consistent effort and intensity as well as his leadership ability. - Jake Rowe, Dawgs247