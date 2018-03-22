Player Blurb: Ito Smith, RB, Southern Mississippi

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Super-shifty, multi-dimensional back with arguably the best jump cut in the class. Proficient pass-catcher. Good, not great downfield speed. As effective between the tackles as he is on the outside.

College Recap:

A 247Sports three-star recruit out of Mobile, Smith made six starts and played in all 21 games in 2014 as a true freshman, totaling 612 yards on 144 touches with two TDs while also returning 10 kicks for 223 yards. He took his game to the next level as a sophomore, gaining 1,128 yards on just 171 carries and gaining 515 yards on 49 receptions while scoring 13 times. He added another 1,918 total yards and 19 scores as a junior.

Smith capped his career with an impressive senior season that featured 1,809 total yards from scrimmage and 15 TDs. He exploded for a season-high 219 rushing yards on 27 carries against Louisiana-Monroe in his third game of the season and posted a season-best 10.5 yards per carry average against UTSA with 178 yards on 17 carries. Smith closed out the regular season in strong fashion, rushing for at least 150 yards in three straight games while scoring six touchdowns during that stretch. --R.J. White