Player Blurb: J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Great height but skinny frame. Above-average mirroring ability and impressive downfield speed. Liablity in press. Gets grabby too often.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Immokale, Florida, Jackson traveled a winding road to the NFL. He joined Florida in 2014 but suffered an injury in the season opener and missed the rest of the year. He was then dismissed due to felony charges, of which he was eventually found not guilty, then wound up at Riverside Community College in 2015, where he had 25 tackles (20 solo) in six games. He then moved to Maryland, where he made 11 starts in his first year with the team. He finished the year with 40 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and six passes defensed.

Jackson started all 12 games as a junior, again making 40 total tackles, including 33 solo. He managed three interceptions and seven passes defensed on the year. Jackson's three picks all came in the first half of the year, while he had at least one pass defensed in each of his final three games before deciding to go pro. -- R.J. White