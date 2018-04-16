Player Blurb: J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland
NFL Draft analysis for J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Great height but skinny frame. Above-average mirroring ability and impressive downfield speed. Liablity in press. Gets grabby too often.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Immokale, Florida, Jackson traveled a winding road to the NFL. He joined Florida in 2014 but suffered an injury in the season opener and missed the rest of the year. He was then dismissed due to felony charges, of which he was eventually found not guilty, then wound up at Riverside Community College in 2015, where he had 25 tackles (20 solo) in six games. He then moved to Maryland, where he made 11 starts in his first year with the team. He finished the year with 40 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and six passes defensed.
Jackson started all 12 games as a junior, again making 40 total tackles, including 33 solo. He managed three interceptions and seven passes defensed on the year. Jackson's three picks all came in the first half of the year, while he had at least one pass defensed in each of his final three games before deciding to go pro. -- R.J. White
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...