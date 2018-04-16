Player Blurb: Jack Cichy, ILB, Wisconsin
NFL Draft analysis for Jack Cichy, ILB, Wisconsin
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Smart linebacker who's typically in the right lane to make a play on the football. Gets locked onto too many blocks in the run-game and isn't an explosive athlete to excel in coverage.
College Recap:
Recruited out of St. Paul, Minnesota, Cichy saw limited action as a freshman, then redshirted the following year. He made four stats and nine other appearances in 2015, racking up 60 total tackles (eight for loss) with five sacks and four passes defensed. He was named Defensive MVP in the Holiday Bowl after notching nine tackles and three sacks in a single half against USC.
Cichy made seven starts in 2016, again recording 60 total tackles (seven for loss) with 1.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He had 12 tackles at Michigan, 15 (with 3.5 for loss and a sack) against Ohio State and 10 at Iowa in one stretch in October before going down with a torn pec. Cichy then missed all of 2017 with a knee injury. -- R.J. White
-
-
-
-
-
-
