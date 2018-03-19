Player Blurb: Jake Wieneke, WR, South Dakota State
NFL Draft analysis for Jake Wieneke, WR, South Dakota State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Huge, big-bodied high-pointer. Severely limited acceleration. Will have trouble separating at short and intermediate levels. Deceptive build-up speed. Dominates in contested-catch situations.
College Recap:
Wieneke was one of Minnesota's top receivers in his senior season at Maple Grove before kicking off a prestigious career with the Jackrabbits by setting a school record with 16 touchdowns as a freshman. He gained 1,404 yards on 73 receptions in that season, then managed to top 20 yards per catch as a sophomore by producing 1,472 yards on 72 receptions with 11 touchdowns. Wieneke delivered a similar season as a junior, with 78 receptions, 1,316 yards and 16 touchdowns, numbers that made him the school record holder in receiving yards and receiving TDs heading into his senior year. Weineke's stats didn't jump off the page as much as a senior, but he still added 65 receptions, 65 yards and 16 more touchdowns, giving him 61 total scores for his career (a number that includes a passing TD as a junior and a rushing score as a senior). Wieneke saved his best for last, catching nine passes for 140 yards and two TDs (plus a 48-yard rushing TD) against New Hampshire and seven passes for 105 yards and a TD against James Madison during the FCS playoffs. --R.J. White
-
-
-
-
-
-
