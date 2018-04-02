Player Blurb: Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, lanky wideout with the ability to make ridiculous catches outside his frame. Slender frame won't help him against press at the next level. Good, not great long speed. Decent wiggle in space.

College Recap:

A Rock Hill, S.C. native, Scott spent two seasons at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa before transferring to New Mexico State before the 2016 season. He had just 23 receptions for 283 yards in his first season with the Aggies but did snag a team-high five touchdown receptions in what was a preview of things to come.

The tall target broke out as a senior in 2017, scoring nine touchdowns while catching 76 passes for 1,079 yards. He exploded for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener at Arizona State, then followed it up with touchdowns in each of his next two games. Scott's biggest performance came in September at Arkansas, where he caught nine passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. He closed his college career in the Arizona Bowl by fittingly scoring a touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter before the Aggies won in overtime. -- R.J. White