Player Blurb: Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Shorter but decently built cornerback with good twitch plus the awareness and ball skills to be a big-play producer at the next level. Underrated prospect.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of La Mesa, California, Davis started all 13 games as a true freshman, racking up 60 tackles (four for loss) with one sack, seven passes defensed and two interceptions. Both picks in the same game against Idaho State, and he returned one for a TD. He was named honorable mention All-Mountain West as a sophomore after recording 51 tackles (three for loss) with one sack, eight passes defensed and three interceptions. Davis played in just 10 games as a junior due to injury but finished with 37 tackles (five for los) with two sacks and one interception.

Davis had 33 tackles (five for loss) with four sacks and 15 passes defensed along with five interceptions, all of which came in two games. He had two picks against Idaho State early in the year, returning one for a score. Davis saved his best for BYU, intercepting three passes and returning two for scores in his team's 40-24 win. -- R.J. White