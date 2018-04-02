Player Blurb: Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State
NFL Draft analysis for Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Longer, leaner version of his teammate Tyquan Lewis. Has more twitchiness and utilizes more pass-rushing moves to win at the point of attack. Lacks the burst needed to win through gaps with consistency.
College Recap:
A four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite from Norfolk, Va., Holmes was a backup defensive end for the Buckeyes during his first two seasons in the program (2014-15). As a junior in 2016, he broke into the starting lineup and ended up being named honorable mention All-Big Ten. He had nine tackles for loss, including two sacks, during a season in which he played both defensive end and defensive tackle.
As a senior in 2017, the versatile Holmes once again played both end and tackle, and repeated as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. He had three TFLs and two sacks as a member of Ohio State's deep defensive line that rotated quite a bit. He also played in the Senior Bowl. -- Dave Biddle
-
-
-
-
-
-
