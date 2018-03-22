Player Blurb: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, wide offensive tackle who displays plus athleticism in pass protection. Technically sound with his hand placement and punch timing.

College Recap:

Jones came to Ohio State as a high four-star recruit out of Chicago (ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle and the No. 59 overall prospect in the nation in the 2014 class, per the 247Sports Composite). He stepped right in and won a spot on the two-deep at left tackle as a true freshman in ’14, as the Buckeyes captured the national championship. Jones again served as future first-round pick Taylor Decker’s backup as a sophomore in 2015.

Then as a junior in 2016, Jones took over as the starting left tackle for Ohio State and was named second-team All-Big Ten. As a senior in 2017, Jones was even more impressive and was selected first-team all-conference. Although he was strictly a left tackle at OSU, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Jones could perhaps move to right tackle at the next level. - Dave Biddle, Bucknuts