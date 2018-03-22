Player Blurb: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
NFL Draft analysis for Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Tall, wide offensive tackle who displays plus athleticism in pass protection. Technically sound with his hand placement and punch timing.
College Recap:
Jones came to Ohio State as a high four-star recruit out of Chicago (ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle and the No. 59 overall prospect in the nation in the 2014 class, per the 247Sports Composite). He stepped right in and won a spot on the two-deep at left tackle as a true freshman in ’14, as the Buckeyes captured the national championship. Jones again served as future first-round pick Taylor Decker’s backup as a sophomore in 2015.
Then as a junior in 2016, Jones took over as the starting left tackle for Ohio State and was named second-team All-Big Ten. As a senior in 2017, Jones was even more impressive and was selected first-team all-conference. Although he was strictly a left tackle at OSU, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Jones could perhaps move to right tackle at the next level. - Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
-
Darnold thrives in the rain at pro day
The highly touted quarterback handled himself very well in the rain at his pro day in Los...
-
Draft: Ranking the edge-rushers' skills
This is the seventh installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
Mock Draft: Giants trade twice, take QB
The Bills make a big move to get to No. 2, and the Giants hop back into the top 10 after moving...
-
Draft Top 50: QBs under the microscope
Let's examine how the top signal-caller prospects thrive and pinpoint their clear-cut flaw...
-
Mock Draft: After trade, Jets nab Rosen
After Gang Green's aggressive trade up with the Colts, the quarterbacks fly off the board...
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...