Player Blurb: James Hearns, OLB, Louisville

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Unique prospect in that he's incredibly aggressive with his hand use but lacks the speed, twitchiness, and strength at the point of attack. Majority of edge-rushers are the opposite. Plays too high as well.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Tallahassee, Florida, Hearns saw limited work in his first two seasons, making 16 tackles over the course of two years. However, he did rack up 2.5 sacks as a sophomore. He earned honorable mention All-ACC honors as a junior, recording 43 tackles (11 for loss) with eight sacks and five forced fumbles, including four in his first five games of the year. He also had at least one sack in his team's first four games, all wins.

Hearns started eight of his 13 games as a senior, putting up similar numbers as the previous season. He had 42 total tackles, including a career-high 13.5 for loss, with seven sacks and four forced fumbles. He had two sacks against Clemson early in the year but exploded in mid-November in a win over Virginia, with three sacks and three forced fumbles in that game alone. -- R.J. White