Player Blurb: James Looney, DT, California

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, somewhat lean interior defensive linemen with impressive athleticism. Needs to get much stronger in the NFL to deal with doubles and more powerful guards. Hands are light.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Lake Worth, Florida, Looney played in six games as a true freshman at Wake Forest, but transferred to Cal following a coaching change. After sitting out a year per transfer rules, Looney record 36 tackles (three for loss) with a sack, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in his first season with his new team. He improved as a junior and was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 after recording 51 total tackles (7.5 for loss) and two sacks.

Looney was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 again as a senior, managing 41 total tackles but a career-best 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He managed at least an assisted tackle for loss in nine of his 12 starts. -- R.J. White