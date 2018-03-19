Player Blurb: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Best downfield weapon in the class. Has shorter, compact frame but super-long arms and big hands, which help him in contested-catch situations. Fights well against press. Devours cushion in off coverage. Elite top gear and has underrated route-running ability.

College Recap:

Washington is one of the most productive receivers in the history of the Big 12 Conference. He finished with 4,472 career receiving yards, a figure that leads all active FBS players and ranks third in Big 12 history. He finished with 39 career receiving touchdowns and his career average of 86 receiving yards per game is the best among all receivers from Power Five conferences with a minimum of 2,000 career receiving yards. In 2017, Washington was a unanimous first-team All-American selection and winner of the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver in college football. He finished the season with 74 catches for 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns. Washington’s 1,549 receiving yards and 119.2 receiving yards per game both led the FBS and his 13 touchdown receptions ranked fourth nationally. He led all FBS players with 19 catches of 30 yards or longer, 12 catches of 40 yards or longer and eight catches of 50 yards or longer. From Pro Football Focus, he was targeted on 38 passes of 20-yards or more and caught 19 of those for 835-yards and eight touchdowns. -- Robert Allen