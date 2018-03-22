Player Blurb: Jamil Demby, G, Maine

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Dominated the FCS level with constantly moving feet and a powerful punch. Could rein in his tendency to lunge when initiating contact. Good, not great athlete. NFL offensive tackle size and length. Will take time to acclimate to the speed of the NFL level.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Vineland, New Jersey, Demby started 10 games at left tackle as a freshman and 10 more as a sophomore, where he helped lead a line that allowed only 18 sacks, down from 23 the previous year. That number fell again in 2016, when Maine allowed just 14 sacks with Demby again playing in 10 games.

Demby played in 10 games again as a senior and went on to have a successful showing at the Senior Bowl. -- R.J. White