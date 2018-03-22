Player Blurb: Jamil Demby, G, Maine
NFL Draft analysis for Jamil Demby, G, Maine
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Dominated the FCS level with constantly moving feet and a powerful punch. Could rein in his tendency to lunge when initiating contact. Good, not great athlete. NFL offensive tackle size and length. Will take time to acclimate to the speed of the NFL level.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Vineland, New Jersey, Demby started 10 games at left tackle as a freshman and 10 more as a sophomore, where he helped lead a line that allowed only 18 sacks, down from 23 the previous year. That number fell again in 2016, when Maine allowed just 14 sacks with Demby again playing in 10 games.
Demby played in 10 games again as a senior and went on to have a successful showing at the Senior Bowl. -- R.J. White
-
Darnold thrives in the rain at pro day
The highly touted quarterback handled himself very well in the rain at his pro day in Los...
-
Draft: Ranking the edge-rushers' skills
This is the seventh installment in a series that ranks prospects by the skills most vital to...
-
Mock Draft: Giants trade twice, take QB
The Bills make a big move to get to No. 2, and the Giants hop back into the top 10 after moving...
-
Draft Top 50: QBs under the microscope
Let's examine how the top signal-caller prospects thrive and pinpoint their clear-cut flaw...
-
Mock Draft: After trade, Jets nab Rosen
After Gang Green's aggressive trade up with the Colts, the quarterbacks fly off the board...
-
How free agency has impacted draft plans
An avalanche of free-agent signings around the league has altered draft plans for most tea...