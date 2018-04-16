Player Blurb: Jarvion Franklin, RB, Western Michigan

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Thick, power back who attempts to run with wiggle and jump cuts and at times that worked well at the collegiate level, but he doesn't have the foot quickness to lean on that style of running at the NFL.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Bollingbrok, Illinois, Franklin was named both MAC Rookie of the Year and MAC Offensive Player of the Year after bursting onto the scene with 1,551 yards and 24 touchdowns on 306 rush attempts, adding 163 yards and another score on 14 catches. He had seven games with at least 149 rushing yards and five with at least three TDs. The Broncos didn't use Franklin as much the following year, as he finished with 735 yards and five TDs on just 153 attempts. He bounced back as a junior, averaging a career-best 5.5 yards per carry while racking up 1,353 yards and 12 TDs on 248 attempts, adding 288 yards and two more scores on 25 catches and earning second-team All-MAC honors.

Franklin was named first-team All-MAC for a senior season that featured 1,228 yards on 235 carries (5.2 YPC) and 11 rushing TDs, along with five receptions for 35 yards and a TD through the air. The team finally began to lean on him again in the game at Buffalo, and Franklin turned 36 carries into 176 yards and three TDs, along with a 20-yard TD reception. He then racked up more than 100 rushing yards in each of his next five games, including a 228-yard effort against Central Michigan and a 191-yard performance against Kent State the following week. -- R.J. White