Player Blurb: Jason Cabinda, LB, Penn State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Traditional, ultra-refined inside linebacker. Reads keys quickly. Advanced block-shedder. Will take on lead-blockers with impactful pop. Hips aren't smooth in coverage but he's quick to change directions when reading quarterbacks' eyes. Good, not great speed to the sidelines, which could hurt him in the NFL. Reliable tackler. High-motor. Classic Penn State second-level defender.

College Recap:

Quickly shedding his three-star pedigree as a recruit, Cabinda appeared in eight games as a freshman and made his mark on the Big Ten with 100 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception as a sophomore in 2015. A stout run defender, he started all 13 games that season and all 21 he would play in afterward. Cabinda finished his Penn State career by leading the Lions in tackles with 88 and ranking ninth on the program's career tackles list. He earned All-Big Ten second-team honors from the conference's coaches and honorable mention from the media. He was named a team captain prior to the season and played in the East-West Shrine Game following his final collegiate game, a Fiesta Bowl win over Washington. - Andrew Callahan, Lions247