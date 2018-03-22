Player Blurb: Ja'Von Rolland-Jones, DE, Arkansas State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Rangy pass-rushing outside linebacker with long arms he uses tirelessly to win at the point of attack. Gets up and under offensive tackles, swims around him, swipes off his speed rush. Will force fumbles due to long reach. Needs to add a lot of strength and could play lower. Burst off the ball is average at its absolute best. Some counters lead to an exposed midsection. Value late in the draft as a situational rusher.

College Recap:

A two-star recruit out of Mesquite, Texas, Rolland-Jones is one of the best pass-rushers the Sun Belt has ever seen. After a season-ending injury turned 2013 into a redshirt year, Rolland-Jones earned second-team Sun Belt honors as a freshman with 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss while also forcing two fumbles. He upped his game in 2015, recording 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and an interception. In 2016, he was named Sun Belt Player of the Year and finished fifth in the nation with 13 sacks and eighth with 19.5 tackles for loss.

Rolland-Jones picked up where he left off in his final season, adding 13 more sacks to his total to finish with 42 QB takedowns in his career, making him one of the most accomplished sack artists in FBS history. He had 19 more tackles for loss, giving him 63 stops behind the line of scrimmage in his career, and three more forced fumbles, reaching 10 in the category for his career. -- R.J. White