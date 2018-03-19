Player Blurb: Jaylen Samuels, RB, NC State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Multiple-role offensive skill-position player. Size a running back. Had H-back duties at NC State. Has run a variety of routes. Above-average but not spectacular elusiveness and burst into the second level. Very smart, balanced runner. Reliable hands, especially in traffic over the middle.

College Recap:

The "Swiss Army Knife" as he's known around the NC State program came to Raleigh, N.C. as an unknown commodity out of Mallard Creek in Charlotte. Samuels came in as a two-star hybrid fullback that was barely inside the Top 50 for his own state before transforming into a touchdown machine for the Wolfpack. Through his sophomore and junior seasons, JaySam totaled 29 touchdowns despite playing behind running back Matt Dayes most of his career. Samuels became a goal line back during his senior campaign, rushing for 12 touchdowns on 5.2 yards per rush for the Pack. But don't get it twisted, Samuels is one of the best receivers to step foot on NC State campus too -- eclipsing the all-time receptions record for the program held by Jerricho Cotchery with 201 catches in his career. He also finished with one touchdown per every eight touches through his final three seasons in Raleigh. Samuels has been told by NFL scouts he will likely be slotted as a running back at the next level, but he's capable of being an ultimate utility player for any team in the future. - R. Cory Smith, PackPride