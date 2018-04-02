Player Blurb: Jaylen Samuels, TE, NC State
NFL Draft analysis for Jaylen Samuels, TE, NC State
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Multiple-role offensive skill-position player. Size a running back. Had H-back duties at NC State. Has run a variety of routes. Above-average but not spectacular elusiveness and burst into the second level. Very smart, balanced runner. Reliable hands, especially in traffic over the middle.
College Recap:
The "Swiss Army Knife" as he's known around the NC State program came to Raleigh, N.C. as an unknown commodity out of Mallard Creek in Charlotte. Samuels came in as a two-star hybrid fullback that was barely inside the Top 50 for his own state before transforming into a touchdown machine for the Wolfpack. Through his sophomore and junior seasons, JaySam totaled 29 touchdowns despite playing behind running back Matt Dayes most of his career.
Samuels became a goal line back during his senior campaign, rushing for 12 touchdowns on 5.2 yards per rush for the Pack. But don't get it twisted, Samuels is one of the best receivers to step foot on NC State campus too -- eclipsing the all-time receptions record for the program held by Jerricho Cotchery with 201 catches in his career. He also finished with one touchdown per every eight touches through his final three seasons in Raleigh. Samuels has been told by NFL scouts he will likely be slotted as a running back at the next level, but he's capable of being an ultimate utility player for any team in the future. - R. Cory Smith, PackPride
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up