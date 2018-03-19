Player Blurb: Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Super-charged speed rusher who showcased impressive hand use and especially bend to the quarterback. High motor helps him with coverage sacks. Stand-up rusher at the next level.

College Recap:

Holland was the top backup behind future NFL star Carl Lawson at Auburn's hybrid pass rushing position at Buck, so his production was limited in 2016. He had 13 tackles, including a pair of sacks, while waiting for his time to become a starter on Kevin Steele's defense at Auburn. He ended the 2016 season knowing he would be a starter with a chance to develop into a star if he could live up to the top-10 ranking provided to him by 247Sports out of high school. Holland more than lived up to expectations and perhaps met or exceeded them in his first and only season as the Tigers' starter at Buck. He had 45 tackles, including 13 for losses and 10 sacks. He led the SEC for most of the season in sacks. He also was credited with 22 quarterback hurries and forced an incredible four fumbles while also breaking up a pass. He definitely proved himself worthy of an early entry into the NFL Draft after his junior season after proving he was likely Auburn's MVP on defense. - Brandon Marcello, AuburnUndercover