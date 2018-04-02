Player Blurb: Jeff Wilson, RB, North Texas

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Thin-framed running back with quick, active feet who springs into top gear right away. Some second-level craftiness to make linebackers miss but is a one-cut type runner with limited jump-cut ability or long speed. Good balance through contact.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Elkhart, Texas, Wilson saw 50 carries as a true freshman, gaining 224 yards and scoring once while also catching five passes for 41 yards and another score. He saw more action as a sophomore, leading the team with 154 carries for 829 yards and one TD, chipping in 12 catches for 71 yards. He also saw extensive work as a kick returner, taking back 12 kicks for 279 yards. Wilson was a regular visitor to the end zone as a junior, scoring 14 times on the ground and another through the air while racking up 936 yards on 169 carries and 247 yards on 29 receptions.

Wilson exploded as a senior, rushing for 1,215 yards on just 188 carries (6.5 YPC) and scoring 16 times on the ground, adding 168 yards on 24 catches. He opened the year with a three-TD game while rushing for 176 yards on just 12 carries and would go on to score multiple TDs four times in 2017. Wilson had at least 20 carries in four games and rushed for at least 144 yards in all four. -- R.J. White