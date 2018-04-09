Player Blurb: Jeremy Reaves, FS, South Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Small-framed, hyper-active safety who always wants to be involved in stopping the run and has high-caliber awareness to recognize route concepts and make plays on the football. Only thing that could hold him back is his lack of size and blazing speed.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Pensacola, Florida, Reaves made 16 tackles and forced a fumble as a true freshman before earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors the following year, when he racked up 96 tackles (eight for loss) with three forced fumbles, two interceptions and six passes defensed. He had a pick and a forced fumble in the first and last game of the season for South Alabama while making at least 10 tackles four times during the year. Reaves had another quality year as a junior, earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors after making 85 tackles (5.5 for loss) with one forced fumble, three interceptions and seven passes defensed

Reaves was shifted to safety as a senior and again made first-team All-Sun Belt after recording a career-best 104 tackles (seven for loss) with 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and eight passes defensed. He made 10 tackles in five separate games, including four straight near the end of the season. -- R.J. White