Player Blurb: Jester Weah, WR, Pittsburgh

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Well-built, outside receiver with plus long speed, decent fluidity, and good high-pointing ability. Was hurt by poor quarterback play in his senior season. Mid-to-late round pick with plenty of upside.

College Recap:

One of the top receivers in Wisconsin after his high school career, Weah joined the Panthers before the 2013 season but didn't see his first significant action until 2016, when he played in 13 games (seven starts) while leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches with a 36-870-10 campaign. His 24.2 yards per catch ranked second in the nation. Weah took a bit of a hit statistically in 2017 after Nathan Peterman entered the draft, catching more passes (41) but gaining just 698 yards with four touchdowns. He still managed to top 100 yards three times for the Panthers in his senior season while leading his team in receiving yards. -- R.J. White