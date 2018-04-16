Player Blurb: JK Scott, P, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Big leg and equally as effective with distance kicks as he is with directional punts. Should play for a long time in the NFL.

College Recap:

A former three-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite out of Mullen High School in Denver, Colo., Scott secured the starting punter job as a true freshman and proved to be a key weapon for the Crimson Tide. He led the country in yards per punt (48.0), net yards per punt (44.7) and percentage of punts downed inside the 20-yard line (56.4 pct.), garnering first-team All-America honors and becoming a finalist for the Ray Guy Award. In 2015 as a sophomore, he averaged 44.2 yards per punt, a bit of a step back, but still good for 24th in the country. But he returned to form in 2016, ranking third nationally at 47.2 yards per punt and booming seven punts beyond 60 yards, a mark good for second in the country. He received second-team All-America honors for his efforts. Scott entered his senior season as one of the nation’s top punters and added kickoff duties for the first time in his college career. The 6-foot-6, 204-pounder pinned exactly half of his punts (27-of-54) inside the 20 and had 17 punts that traveled at least 50 yards. In his first season handling kickoffs, Scott registered a touchback on 45 of his 99 attempts, He also made a 48-yarder against Ole Miss, the first field goal of his career. He was a Ray Guy finalist and garnered second-team All-American honors in his final season, helping the Crimson Tide win another national title. He left Alabama as the program’s all-time leader in punt attempts (243), punting yards (11,074) and yards per punt (45.6). - Chance Linton