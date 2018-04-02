Player Blurb: J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Tall, well-built deep threat with good burst and plus long speed to take the top off a deep coverages. Impressive tracking skills down the field. Linear wideout.

College Recap:

A 247 composite three-star recruit out of Missouri City, Texas, Moore redshirted in 2013 and saw limited action as a freshman. He led Missouri as a redshirt sophomore in catches (29) and yards (350) while scoring three times. Moore exploded in 2016, racking up 1,012 yards on 62 catches with nine total touchdowns.

Moore showed his 2016 season wasn't a fluke in his senior year, as he posted career highs with 65 receptions, 1,082 yards and 10 touchdowns. He opened the year by catching four passes for 187 yards and two TDs against Missouri State, and he racked up at least 160 yards in two other games. Moore wrapped up his college career by catching five passes for 65 yards against Texas in the Texas Bowl. -- R.J. White