Player Blurb: Joe Ostman, DE, Central Michigan

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Undersized edge-rusher who showcased moments of outstanding hand usage and bend around the corner. High-motor player. Will get washed out against the run more often than you'd like. Athletic but doesn't possess a dynamic burst to beat offensive tackles with quickness. Late-rounder who looks to come with good value due to his refined skills.

College Recap:

A tight end and linebacker at LaSalle in St. Ignace, Mich., Ostman played in all 12 games as a true freshman for the Chippewas, recording 20 tackles with a sack and a fumble recovery. He started every game as a sophomore, recording 60 tackles, including 10 for loss, and three more sacks. After a medical redshirt in 2015, Ostman continued to improve as a junior, managing 69 tackles, with 13.5 for loss, and eight sacks. Ostman saved his best season for last, setting career highs in tackles for loss with 19.5 and sacks with 13 while also recording 60 total tackles and three forced fumbles in just 10 games. He followed up a four-sack performance against Ball State with 11 tackles, including three for loss, in his next game against Kent State. Ostman finished with a bang, recording two sacks and six tackles against Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. --R.J. White