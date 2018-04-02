Player Blurb: Joel Iyiegbuniwe, ILB, Western Kentucky

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Linebacker in a safety's body. Flashes high-level explosiveness when attacking downhill. Block-avoider, not a block-shedder. Despite athletic gifts, not a play-maker in coverage. Weakside linebacker with decent chance to be productive run-stopper behind a good defensive line.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Iyiegbuniwe played three games in 2014 before injury struck. He came back as a redshirt freshman the following year, seeing a lot of work on special teams and limited action on defense, finishing with 19 tackles (one for loss). Iyiegbuniwe saw his first significant defensive action in 2016, starting 14 games at outside linebacker and making 64 total tackles, including 10 for loss, with 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed.

Iyiegbuniwe saw a spike in his tackle totals in 2017, totaling 117 tackles (11.5 for loss) with two sacks, one pass break-up and two forced fumbles. He had 12 or more tackles five times during his final season, including 15 (two for loss) against Marshall and 15 more (three for loss) the following week against Middle Tennessee State. Iyiegbuniwe closed his career by totaling 12 tackles (2.5 for loss) with a sack against Georgia State in the Cure Bowl. -- R.J. White