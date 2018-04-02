Player Blurb: Joel Iyiegbuniwe, ILB, Western Kentucky
NFL Draft analysis for Joel Iyiegbuniwe, ILB, Western Kentucky
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Linebacker in a safety's body. Flashes high-level explosiveness when attacking downhill. Block-avoider, not a block-shedder. Despite athletic gifts, not a play-maker in coverage. Weakside linebacker with decent chance to be productive run-stopper behind a good defensive line.
College Recap:
A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Iyiegbuniwe played three games in 2014 before injury struck. He came back as a redshirt freshman the following year, seeing a lot of work on special teams and limited action on defense, finishing with 19 tackles (one for loss). Iyiegbuniwe saw his first significant defensive action in 2016, starting 14 games at outside linebacker and making 64 total tackles, including 10 for loss, with 3.5 sacks and three passes defensed.
Iyiegbuniwe saw a spike in his tackle totals in 2017, totaling 117 tackles (11.5 for loss) with two sacks, one pass break-up and two forced fumbles. He had 12 or more tackles five times during his final season, including 15 (two for loss) against Marshall and 15 more (three for loss) the following week against Middle Tennessee State. Iyiegbuniwe closed his career by totaling 12 tackles (2.5 for loss) with a sack against Georgia State in the Cure Bowl. -- R.J. White
-
Mock: Browns get a QB and the best DE
Plus, the Bills move up to No. 2 for their quarterback and the Giants replenish their talent...
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top safeties
Find out how Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of the top safeties stack up
-
2018 NFL Draft: NFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the NFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
2018 NFL Draft: AFC West needs
It's time to re-examine the AFC West after the first wave of free agency to get ready for the...
-
Mock: Broncos watch QB well dry up
Could we actually see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks of the draft?
-
Draft: Ranking skills of top CBs
Find out how Denzel Ward, Joshua Jackson and the rest of the top cornerbacks stack up