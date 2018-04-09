Player Blurb: John Atkins, DT, Georgia

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Strong-upper bodied nose tackle with slow feet and not enough sand in his pants to hold his ground against doubles. Some hand-fighting skills help him as a pass-rusher.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Thomson, Georgia, Atkins played in 20 games in his first two seasons with limited stats, totaling 21 tackles (one for loss) over the two-year span. He made nine starts as a redshirt junior in 2016, recording 22 total tackles (1.5 for loss) and defending two passes. He was also utilized in short-yardage situations on offense.

Atkins made 14 starts as a senior while playing in all 15 games, finishing with a career-best 38 total tackles (one for loss), a pass defensed and a fumble recovery. -- R.J. White