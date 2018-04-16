Player Blurb: John Franklin-Myers, DE, Stephen F Austin
NFL Draft analysis for John Franklin-Myers, DE, Stephen F Austin
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Could play on the inside as a pass-rusher because he can play close to 300 pounds. Heavy hands and above-average upper body strength. Some twitch to his game but not an explosive upfield player.
College Recap:
Recruited out of Greenville, Texas, Franklin-Myers appeared in eight games as a true freshman, making 11 tackles, including one for loss. He was second-team All-Southland the following year after making 32 tackles, including 17 solo, with 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Franklin-Myers added 32 tackles (20 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four forced fumbles while earning first-team All-Southland honors as a junior. His big year included a performance against West Alabama in which he totaled seven tackles with three sacks and a forced fumble. Franklin-Myers was named second-team All-Southland for a senior year that included 55 total tackles but just 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. -- R.J. White
