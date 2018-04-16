Player Blurb: Johnny Townsend, P, Florida
NFL Draft analysis for Johnny Townsend, P, Florida
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Will boom long punts often but more of a line-drive kicker than someone who'll get major hang time.
College Recap:
Townsend spent five years at Florida, and entered the 2017 season as one of the nation's top punters after averaging a nation-leading 47.9 yards per attempt in 2016. He earned second-team All-SEC honors by the Associated Press and the league's coaches and was widely viewed as an instrumental part of the Gators' success reaching the SEC Championship Game for a second consecutive year.
Townsend followed up that terrific 2016 season with an equally strong 2017 campaign. He averaged 47.5 yards per punt, including a career-long 70-yard boot against Georgia. He racked up 27 punts of at least 50 yards, including six of 60 yards or more. Townsend's accuracy was also quite impressive; he pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line on 27 of 64 punts. - Thomas Goldkamp, GatorBait.net
-
Mock Draft: Six QBs taken in first round
The first three picks are all QBs, and three other teams land their passer of the future as...
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DBs
Plus the former Florida State safety with similarities to Eric Berry and more on 2018's top...
-
Eagles Big Board: Top 13 possibilities
A look at which prospects the defending Super Bowl champions could target in the draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top DLs, LBs
Plus the former Michigan star with similarities to Geno Atkins and more on 2018's top DL and...
-
3-Round Mock: Pats get QB, Giants nab RB
Even without a trade, it's likely we see four QBs go in the top five of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Draft: NFL comparisons for top OLs, TEs
Plus the former Georgia star with similarities to Zack Martin and more on 2018's top OL and...